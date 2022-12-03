Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul Survives Assassination Attempt

Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Friday, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Office said the embassy’s compound in Kabul had been attacked, with Nizamani as the target, but “by the grace of Allah Almighty, the head of mission is safe.” However, it added, Pakistani security guard Sepoy Israr Mohammad was critically injured while protecting Nizamani.

“The Government of Pakistan strongly condemns the assassination attempt against the Head of Mission and the attack against the embassy compound in Kabul,” it said. “The interim government of Afghanistan must immediately hold thorough investigations in this attack, apprehend the culprits, hold them to account, and take urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani diplomatic personnel and citizens in Afghanistan,” it added.

Reportedly, the security guard was shot thrice in the chest in his bid to protect the head of mission.

In a subsequent statement, the Foreign Office said there were no plans to close the embassy or withdraw diplomats from Kabul following the attack. “Pakistan is in contact with the interim government in Afghanistan and enhanced security measures are being taken to protect Pakistani diplomatic personnel and Missions in Afghanistan,” it added.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Afghan Chargé d’Affaires Sardar Muhammad Shokaib was later called to convey Islamabad’s deep concern and anguish over the attack on Nizamani. It said that Shokaib had been informed that the security and protection of Pakistan’s diplomatic Missions and personnel was the responsibility of the Afghan interim government and that this incident was an extremely serious security lapse.

“It was underscored that perpetrators of this attack must be apprehended and brought to justice urgently, an investigation be launched into the serious breach of security of the Embassy premises, and that all necessary steps be taken to ensure the security of the diplomatic premises, officers and staff working in Pakistan’s Mission in Kabul and Consulates in Jalalabad, Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif,” it added.

The Foreign Office said the Afghan Chargé d’Affaires had termed the attack “highly unfortunate,” adding that it was perpetrated by “common enemies” of Pakistan and Afghanistan. “The attack has been condemned by the Afghan leadership in the strongest possible terms at the highest level,” it said, adding he had also informed authorities that security of Pakistani Diplomatic Missions had already been beefed up and assured them that Afghan authorities would leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.

Ministerial talks

Following the attack, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari received a call from Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, who “strongly” condemned the terrorist attack and reiterated Kabul’s firm resolve to combat terrorism. The Foreign Office said Muttaqi had assured Bhutto-Zardari that the Afghan government would swiftly bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

The acting Afghan foreign minister also conveyed his prayers for the early recovery of the injured security guard, with Pakistan’s foreign minister thanking the interim government for its “strong expression of solidarity.” He also underscored that safety and security of Pakistan’s diplomatic personnel in Afghanistan was of utmost importance, adding that the Afghan government must prevent terrorists from undermining relations between the neighboring states.

Bhutto-Zardari, per the Foreign Office, also reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to fight terrorism, adding Islamabad would be undeterred by such cowardly attacks.

Condemnations from Pakistan

Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described it as dastardly and lauded the guard for saving the life of Pakistan’s head of mission. “Salute to brave security guard, who took bullet to save his life,” he wrote on Twitter. Demanding an immediate investigation and action against the perpetrators, he prayed for the swift recovery of the guard.

In a subsequent posting on Twitter, the prime minister said he had spoken to Ambassador Nizamani and was “relieved” to hear he was safe. “I expressed solidarity of government and people with him, while assuring full support and assistance to him and mission on all counts,” he added.

Separately, President Arif Alvi has also strongly condemned the attack. “Thank God that the Head of Mission in Kabul is safe. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured security guard,” he said in a statement, while terming the attack a cause for concern.

“Pakistan condemns all forms of terrorism and is determined for its end,” he said, stressing that terrorism was a common threat and joint efforts were required to counter it.