Parvez Elahi Re-arrested after Being Released in Gujrat Case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi on Friday was re-arrested within minutes of being released by an Anti-Corruption Court in Lahore, as the politician accused caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi of targeting him.

Elahi was set free after being cleared of all charges in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab over alleged corruption of Rs. 70 million in funds allocated for Gujrat district during his time as chief minister. The corruption case he was re-arrested in was registered against him in Gujranwala. In his ruling, Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk had said that Elahi was free to go “if he is not wanted in any other case.” A spokesperson for ACE Punjab also said that it would appeal the release orders, maintaining it was a “clear-cut” case of corruption.

Earlier, the magistrate had reserved his ruling on ACE Punjab seeking a 14-day physical remand of Elahi. During proceedings, Elahi’s lawyer had maintained that all documents related to the Gujrat projects were available, adding that part of the funds allocated were released after the interim government had assumed control.

Speaking with media ahead of proceedings, Elahi had maintained he was innocent of all charges, adding that he was a “supporter” of the Pakistan Army. He had also urged PTI supporters to not fall into despair, stressing that he would not address any “press conference” announcing his departure from the party. He also told a journalist that he blamed Naqvi for his arrest, claiming he was being victimized.

The Gujranwala case Elahi has been re-arrested for alleges he received kickbacks in exchange for awarding contracts. The PTI leader had earlier secured bail in the case, but it was cancelled after he failed to appear in court to secure an extension.