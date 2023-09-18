Parvez Elahi Rearrested Once Again

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi was re-arrested yet again on Sunday, shortly after being discharged pertaining to irregularities in the Lahore Master Plan 2050 project by an Anti-Corruption Court.

According to Elahi’s counsel Rana Intezar Hussain, the PTI leader was discharged from the corruption case and release orders issued after the judge heard arguments from both sides. However, shortly after his release, Elahi was rearrested in a terrorism case and shifted to Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, said Hussain.

A day earlier, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) took custody of the former chief minister after he was granted bail by an Anti-Terrorism Court in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case on Friday. A duty magistrate approved ACE’s request seeking the remand of Elahi. During proceedings, ACE officials argued that Elahi faced four corruption cases. In a statement, a spokesperson for ACE Punjab said the PTI leader had been arrested from Rawalpindi in connection with the Lahore Master Plan corruption case.

Elahi’s lawyer Razzaq condemned the latest re-arrest, noting the bail in the last case hadn’t yet been paid. “He was not even released before being re-arrested in another case,” he said, adding Elahi was taken into custody from the jail premises and was taken to court for transitory remand. “Elahi has been arrested for the 12th time,” he alleged.