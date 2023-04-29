PBS Once Again Extends Timeline for 2023 Census

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday extended—for a fifth time—the deadline for the completion of the ongoing digital census, with it now set to complete on May 15.

Initially, the country’s first-ever digital census was set to be conducted from March 1 to April 1. It was subsequently extended to April 10, then April 15, then April 20, then April 30 and now May 15. Speaking with media after attending a briefing with PBS officials, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said his ministry wanted to ensure the census was conducted and completed in a manner that would be “acceptable to all.” Referring to complaints from political parties—particularly in Sindh—about alleged undercounting in several regions, he said the briefing had aimed to address their concerns and update them on the work done thus far and the statistics recorded.

“The enumeration process in urban areas has been slow,” he admitted, adding that counting had also been inefficient in some remote areas. “Some areas saw an unusual increase in population,” he noted, adding that the PBS had been directed to expedite the counting process to ensure it was completed accurately and on time.

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, who is among the political leaders questioning the census results thus far received from the Sindh capital, told media he had informed the PBS of his concerns during the briefing. “Half of Karachi’s population has not been counted,” he alleged. “We have asked them [PBS] to identify where populations have been under or over-counted,” he added.

Iqbal, however, maintained that the PBS was not prejudiced against any area, city or province. He also rebuffed questions about the repeated extensions, saying the census could be completed before the end of the year.