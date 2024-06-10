PCB Chief Hints at ‘Major Surgery’ to ‘Fix’ Cricket Team’s Performance Issues

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday hinted at “major surgery” of the national team after it lost its second consecutive match in the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup, this time to rival India.

Speaking with journalists after Pakistan’s loss against India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, Naqvi admitted the “defeat against India was disappointing in every sense.” The cricket team lost by six runs despite a low chasing target of 119 runs, with critics pointing to the middle order batsmen as playing a key role in the defeat.

Claiming that he was aware of “what is going” on in the team and the “reasons” for the loss, Naqvi said that prior to the loss against India he had believed “minor surgery” could fix the issues. “I’m now sure that a major surgery is required. The nation will soon see a major overhaul,” he claimed, adding improving the team’s performance was a priority.

The PCB chairman, who is also the country’s interior minister, said the team must now start preparing for next year’s Champions Trophy. “The time has come to give a chance to outside talent,” he said, stressing the team must emerge as one of the best in the world. “The nation does not expect such a disappointing performance from the cricket team,” he stressed.

The cricket team has come under increasing criticism since losing its inaugural match in the T20 World Cup against minnows U.S.A. However, the inability to chase a minimal target of 119 runs against India has prompted calls for a major overhaul, with special criticism for captain Babar Azam and his poor performance in the tournament.