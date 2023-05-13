PDM Announces ‘Peaceful’ Sit-in outside Supreme Court on Monday

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ruling alliance on Friday announced it will stage a “peaceful” sit-in outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on May 15 (Monday) to protest Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial’s “facilitation” and “VIP protocol” for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

In a press conference where he was flanked by leaders of all component parties, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman accused the apex court of risking the country’s Constitution, law and all else for the sake of Khan. Referring to remarks uttered by the CJP a day earlier—when NAB was directed to produce Khan before the court—wherein he welcomed Khan with a “good to see you,” the PDM chief slammed the “VIP protocol” given to the PTI chief.

Fazl, who also heads the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl), said the apex court had ordered the government not to initiate any legal action against the PTI chief for the destruction caused by his supporters over the past week. Stressing that the judiciary was issuing rulings that violated the Constitution, he recalled that the same court had not granted any leniency to political leaders in the past. Noting that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not even allowed a phone call to inquire after the health of his ailing wife, Kulsooom Nawaz, he further questioned why similar largesse was not directed at PMLN’s Maryam Nawaz or PPP’s Faryal Talpur.

To protest this “behavior” of the Supreme Court, announced the PDM chief, the alliance would stage a “peaceful” protest outside it on Monday. “A big sit-in will be staged to express that the Supreme Court is the mother of law but not the mother-in-law,” he said, referring to reports that the CJP’s leniency toward Khan is motivated by his mother-in-law, who is a PTI supporter.

He also slammed the Supreme Court’s 3-2 verdict directing elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days of their assemblies’ dissolution, saying the ruling alliance did not accept this. The controversy concerns a detailed order issued by Justice Athar Minallah in the same case in which he had maintained the case was dismissed by 4-3.

“According to us, the decision of 4-3 is the valid decision,” said Fazl.

To a question, the JUIF leader said the protest would remain peaceful. However, he warned, if anyone attempted to harass or manhandle the protesters, they knew how to give an appropriate response. He also stressed that any group that attacked public property was declared a “traitor” and banned from politics; in light of this, he continued, it would be lamentable if the PTI were not censured for its attacks on the General Headquarters and ransacking of the Lahore Corps Commander’s house.

The PPP, while not a member of the PDM but part of the ruling alliance, has announced that it would also participate in the protest. However, the MQM has yet to confirm its participation.