PEMRA Directs All TV Channels to Implement Time-Delay for Live Broadcasts

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday directed all private TV channels to halt the broadcast of live content and implement a “maximum time delay mechanism” in accordance with the regulator’s Code of Conduct and a relevant ruling of the Supreme Court.

Referring to a ruling of the Islamabad High Court, the regulator said it had been directed to ensure proper utilization of a delay mechanism for live broadcasts. “Whereas it has observed that satellite TV channels, while giving coverage to public gatherings and speeches, made thereof telecast unwarranted/objectionable views without any editorial control and utilizing effective time delay mechanism, which could expunge undesirable views/statements which malign or denigrate state institutions,” it said, noting that while the Constitution granted certain rights under Article 18 (freedom of trade) and Article 19 (freedom of speech), these were subject to “reasonable” restrictions, as held by the Supreme Court in various rulings.

“Airing of hateful, slanderous and unwarranted statements against state institutions are in sheer violation of Article 19 of the Constitution,” it said, as well as judgments of the Supreme Court, Lahore High Court, PEMRA Ordinance and the PEMRA Code of Conduct. “Therefore … while directing all the licensees (News and Current Affairs and Regional) to implement order of the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan passed in suo moto case No. 28 of 2018, dated Sept. 12, 2018 … the authority therefore has decided the following:

Maximum time delay mechanism for broadcasting live content as enshrined under clause 5 of the Code of Conduct 2015 is deployed, immediately. Details of the equipment installed by the licensee must be shared with the Authority along with technical specifications mentioning maximum time for which signal of live program/content is delayed.

Editorial board/in-house monitoring committee be constituted immediately. Detailed information and SOPs chalked out for discharging their duties as enshrined under clause 17 of the Code of Conduct 2015.”

Directing all channels to stop the live telecast of content/programs, it said all licensees must implement the time-delay mechanism and get it authenticated by PEMRA with the issuance of a relevant certificate. “In case of any violation observed, legal action under Sections 27, 29, 30, and 33 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002, as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2007, shall be initiated as per PEMRA laws,” it warned.

State institutions

The media regulator also recalled it had repeatedly directed all licensees to stop airing any content (either recorded or broadcast live) against state institutions. Noting violations were continuing despite repeated warnings, it cited a 2018 ruling of the Supreme Court to support its order:

“There remains no ambiguity in our minds with regards to the laxity of the licensees in ensuring compliance with the Code of Conduct and of PEMRA as a regulatory authority in penalizing licensees on account of any violations of the Code of Conduct. If voluntary violations of the Code of Conduct or even negligence by the licensees to ensure adherence thereto is not penalized by PEMRA, the Code of Conduct will be reduced to a mere paper tiger and be rendered absolutely redundant. We, therefore, issue a writ of mandamus to PEMRA to ensure that the following parameters laid down in the law and the Code of Conduct are adhered to in letter and spirit and that no violations thereof shall be tolerated by PEMRA: