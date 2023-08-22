PMD Warns of More Monsoon Rains from Aug. 23-27

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast more monsoon rains in various parts of the country from Aug. 23 (Wednesday) through Aug. 27 (Sunday), warning of the risk of urban flooding in cities and landslides in vulnerable hilly areas.

In its advisory, the Met Office said moderate monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were likely to penetrate the upper parts of the country from the evening and/or night of Aug. 22, while a westerly wave was likely to enter these areas on Aug. 23. Due to these systems, it said, rain with wind and thundershowers (with few moderate to heavy falls) were expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree and Galliyat from Aug. 23-27, with occasional gaps.

Similar conditions were expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera, it added.

Rain with wind and thundershowers were also forecast for Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from Aug. 24-26, with occasional gaps, while similar weather conditions were expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.

In light of the expected weather conditions, said the Met Office’s advisory, water flows in local nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Galliyat, Murree, Rawalpindi and Islamabad could increase from Aug. 23-25. Rains could also boost hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan on Aug. 25 and 26, it added.

Similarly, it said, moderate to heavy rains might cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Lahore from Aug. 23-26, adding a risk of landslides in vulnerable hilly areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

In its advisory, the Met Office has advised dam operators to manage reservoir levels accordingly during the wet period from Aug. 23-27. It has also advised farmers to manage their activities in light of the forecast and urged tourists and travelers to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

The Met Office further warned wind-thunderstorms might damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels and advised all authorities concerned to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period. It also advised the general public to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/heavy rains and noted that the prevailing hot and very humid conditions were likely to subside during the spell.