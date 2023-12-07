PMLN, PMLQ Inch Closer to Electoral Alliance in Nawaz, Shujaat Meeting

The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) on Wednesday inched closer to an electoral alliance, as PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif visited PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his Lahore residence, 15 years after the latter aligned with then-military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

The widely-publicized visit also included PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif, chief organizer Maryam Nawaz, and senior party leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq, and Azam Nazir Tarar. The PMLQ delegation, meanwhile, included Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Shafay Hussain.

While the PMLN did not issue an official statement after the nearly 40-minute meeting, local media reported that the leaders decided to form committees to advance the potential for an electoral alliance in the Feb. 8, 2024 polls. This cooperation, reportedly, could include seat adjustments and a commitment to work together in the setup that emerges after the polls.

A PMLQ statement, meanwhile, said Sharif had visited Shujaat to inquire about his health and discuss the prevailing political situation in the country. “The PMLQ has already settled the matter of seat adjustment on four National Assembly and eight provincial assembly seats,” said Shafay Hussain. “The PMLQ candidates will contest elections on the ‘tractor’ election symbol,” he said, adding the meeting had paved the way for positive and constructive engagement in future. He also reiterated that the PMLQ would not merge with any other political party and would remain an independent entity.

“Ensuring basic human rights, controlling inflation, ending joblessness as well as Pakistan’s progress and prosperity is an integral part of PMLQ’s manifesto,” he added.

The meeting occurs almost three months before general elections, due for Feb. 8, 2024, with Sharif ramping up efforts to tie up electoral alliances in a bid to head what would likely be a coalition government. Last month, the PMLN announced it was forming an electoral alliance with the MQMP and GDA in Sindh, while earlier this week, the JUIF announced it would jointly contest elections with the PMLN.

Sharif, a thrice-elected former prime minister, returned to Pakistan on Oct. 21, ending four years of self-exile in London. In his “homecoming” rally, he pledged to unite the country’s political forces and work toward the “prosperity” of Pakistan. However, his participation in the polls is not yet confirmed, as he still has one pending corruption conviction, which the PMLN has expressed confidence of getting nullified, describing it as “political victimization.”