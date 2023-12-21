PMLN Seeks Extension for Filing Nomination Papers

The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on Thursday sought a two-day extension to the Dec. 22 deadline for filing nomination papers to contest the Feb. 8, 2024 general elections, stressing that the polling date should remain unchanged.

The PMLN’s demand echoes similar requests made by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP), who have also written to the ECP seeking a three-day extension to the date for filing nomination papers.

Penned by PMLN Senator Ishaq Dar in his capacity as the PMLN’s Central Election Cell chairman, the party’s request notes that interested candidates have been granted three days—Dec. 20-22—for filing nomination papers, followed by scrutiny from Dec. 24-30.

Stressing that the ECP has the power to make “necessary amendments” to the schedule so long as it doesn’t change the polling date of Feb. 8, 2024, it notes that potential candidates only have three days to file nominations against seven days reserved for the scrutiny exercise. “The process of filing nomination papers requires multiple details as well as documents to be annexed with the same, which also include NOCs/NECs from various public sector departments. Such exercise indeed is time consuming and any lapse can lead to rejection of nomination papers,” it adds.

In this regard, the PMLN has requested the ECP to grant a two-day extension, till Dec. 24, for filing of nomination papers, without changing the polling day, i.e. Feb. 8, 2024.