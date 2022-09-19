PMLN Supports Completion of Government’s Constitutional Term

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Nawaz Sharif on Sunday reaffirmed that the ruling coalition should complete its constitutional term and general elections should be held on time next year.

According to local media, the PMLN leaders met in London, where the prime minister will be attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and discussed various issues of concern, including the date for the next general elections, the appointment of the next Army chief, and a rumored attempt to dislodge the PTI-PMLQ coalition government in Punjab province. It remains unclear whether a renewed attempt to form government in Punjab will proceed, or whether the PMLN wishes to once again field Hamza Shehbaz as the candidate for chief minister.

The Sharifs’ meeting lasted nearly three hours, per media, and was designated a “family gathering” with no participation from other PMLN leaders, including Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who are accompanying the prime minister on his visit.

Addressing media, Asif said he could not provide details about the Shehbaz-Nawaz meeting, as he did not attend it, but urged media to avoid politicizing the issue of the appointment of the next Army chief, as it risked “hurting” the entire institution.

“It will be unfortunate if the Army chief’s appointment is politicized by the opposition,” he said, while stressing that an appointment process was already in place and would be followed. “The [Army] chief’s loyalty is with his country and then his institution,” he said. “Army chiefs are not affiliated with any politician. His position and personality should not be made controversial,” he added, referring to recent speeches by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in which the ousted prime minister had alleged the incumbent government wanted to appoint a “favorite” Army chief who would help them “hide their corruption.”

Khan also alleged that a “strong and patriotic” Army chief would prevent corruption. His remarks triggered backlash, with the military’s media wing saying they had left the Army’s leadership “aghast” and were an attempt to undermine their authority.

“I appeal to all politicians and the media to stop making this into a discussion,” the defense minister emphasized. “Like in the past, two or three weeks prior to the appointment the process starts, and the chief is appointed,” he said.

The PTI, in recent weeks, has been demanding the government announce a date for early polls, threatening to march on Islamabad and “shut down” major cities by the end of September if the government does not comply. The ruling coalition, however, maintains that between this year’s floods and the country’s precarious economic situation, elections cannot be held prior to the expiry of the constitutional term of Parliament.