PMLN Unveils Manifesto for 2024 Elections

The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on Saturday finally unveiled its long-pending election manifesto, vowing to curb inflation, increase salaries, restore student unions, and empower women.

Launched with the slogan ‘Pakistan ko Nawaz do,’ the manifesto stresses that the PMLN would establish a Special Monitoring and Implementation Council to achieve its stated aims, with the body mandated to submit a quarterly performance report of the government to the prime minister.

Addressing media at its launch, PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif acknowledged that the biggest problem facing the country was the state of its economy. Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-government of 2018-2022, he maintained that it had “broken the poor’s back with inflation.” Lamenting that implementation was an altogether separate matter, he claimed some people didn’t even have a manifesto prior to the upcoming elections. Nevertheless, he stressed, he aimed to rid the country of all its prevailing problems.

Highlighting the country’s economic decline over the past 5 years—which included 16 months of the PDM government—Sharif said a tractor cost Rs. 900,000 during his 2013-17 tenure, while a car was worth Rs. 2 million. The same vehicle, he said, was now worth Rs. 10 million.

“The people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa should understand what kind of man they gave a chance to,” he said, referring to PTI founder Imran Khan, whose party ruled the province from 2013-23.

In a seeming rebuttal to claims from rivals that he would seek revenge if granted another chance in government, Sharif said his focus was on development, as he has always “done politics on principles.” He also reiterated claims that if his previous government were allowed to function without interference, the country’s state today would be significantly different.

The event was addressed by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, who served as chairman of the PMLN’s Manifesto Committee. He maintained the manifesto was carefully devised to ensure the PMLN could deliver on all its aims if it is elected into office. “Nawaz Sharif forbade showing false dreams in the manifesto,” he said, adding he was guided at every step of its formulation by the party leadership.

Regretting the delay in its launch, he said this was due to a desire to detail reforms. “At least 32 committees were formed to draft the manifesto, which also includes the party’s past performance,” he said.

Salient features

The 41-page manifesto unveiled by the PMLN caters to large segments of the population, covering a breadth of issues facing the country. Its aims include: