PMLQ Must Decide if it Wants to Continue Alliance with PTI: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday linked the continuance of his party’s alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) to Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi dissolving the provincial assembly when directed to do so by Imran Khan.

Addressing press in Lahore, he confirmed that Elahi had advised the PTI chief to delay his threatened dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, but maintained that the PMLQ must align its behavior with political realities. “The PMLQ must decide whether it wants to continue its alliance with the PTI or go solo in the next elections,” he said, noting that both Elahi and his son Moonis had already said that they wished to continue their partnership with the PTI.

Rubbishing speculation that the PTI was reconsidering its decision to dissolve the assemblies under its control, Fawad maintained that the party’s lawmakers were united in proceeding toward fresh elections. “Any delay will hinder early elections … push the country toward default,” he said, adding that it did not matter if the National Assembly were not dissolved, as the move would still lead to new governments being formed in Punjab and KP. He maintained that the PTI would dissolve the assemblies before the end of the month, but stopped shy of providing any firm date.

During his press interaction, the PTI leader alleged that contrary to their public statements, the establishment, including the Election Commission of Pakistan, were still interfering in the political process. “The PTI wants the establishment to go back to its constitutional parameters,” he said and lamented over the judiciary’s conduct in light of recent verdicts.

Last month, while concluding his long march to Islamabad in Rawalpindi, PTI chief Imran Khan had announced his party was quitting all assemblies as it did not wish to be part of the “corrupt” system. Nearly two weeks since that announcement, the PTI has persistently maintained that it would dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies, but has yet to offer any firm date for when it would pull the plug.

Last week, Khan hinted at an easing on his stance by claiming his party was ready to talk with the ruling coalition if it was ready to discuss a date for early general elections. However, the government has rejected any “conditional” talks and urged the PTI to meet it for dialogue without any preconditions, adding that one of the points that could be discussed is early elections.