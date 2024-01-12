PMLQ Withdraws from Seat Adjustment Plans with PMLN

The Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) on Friday announced it will not enter into seat adjustment with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) for the Feb. 8 elections over the latter’s “double standards” in ticket allocation.

A day earlier, as the PMLN announced its ticket allocation, it emerged that the party had accommodated the PMLQ on just four seats—two in the National Assembly and two in the Punjab Assembly. According to the lists issued by the PMLN, it is not fielding any candidates on the NA-64 and PP-31 seats in Gujrat, leaving them open for Salik and Shafey, the sons of PMLQ chief Shujaat Hussain. However, it did not leave the field open for Wajahat Hussain and his son Musa Elahi, who are also contesting National Assembly seats from Gujrat.

The PMLN’s candidates for National Assembly constituencies include Chaudhry Abid Raza (NA-62), Nawabzada Ghazanfar Ali Gul (NA-63) and Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed Abbas Siddhu (65). In the Punjab Assembly, it is fielding Muhammad Hanif Malik (PP-27), Shabbir Ahmed (PP-28), Nawabzada Haider Mehdi (PP-29), Major (retd.) Moin Nawaz Warraich (PP-30), Mohammad Ali (PP-33) and Mian Tariq Mehmood (PP-34).

In a statement, the PMLQ said Shujaat had chaired an emergency meeting after the announcement of the PMLN’s ticket allocation. “The PMLQ has always played a role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan and its people and will continue to do so,” it said, alleging that contrary to their agreement, the PMLN had already issued tickets to candidates competing against PMLQ candidates.

Due to this “double standard,” said the PMLQ, it would not proceed with any seat adjustment with the PMLN. According to Salik, the PMLQ was making the announcement at this stage to allow the PMLN to issue tickets to all its candidates from Gujrat, including against him and his brother. He also stressed that the PMLQ would stand by its candidates if the PMLN chose to compete against any of them.

“We are ready to compete without any seat adjustment,” he added.