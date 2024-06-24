Police Arrest 23 Suspects in Swat Lynching

Police in Swat on Sunday confirmed they have arrested 23 suspects over their alleged involvement in the mob lynching of a blasphemy accused man as well as the arson at Madyan Police Station.

The suspects, per the police, have been shifted to an unknown location for further investigation. They said efforts were underway to locate and apprehend others allegedly involved in the incident.

Last week, an enraged mob beat a man to death and then set his body on fire after he was accused of desecrating the holy Quran. In a bid to secure the man, the mob also set fire to a police station in which he was detained and attacked police personnel who attempted to stop them.

Reportedly, a preliminary report has held that the hotel where the victim was staying had directed him to open the door to his lodgings after he was accused of blasphemy. It claims the accused had denied the allegations of blasphemy and police had subsequently taken him into custody, which the report describes as a “grave” mistake, as the victim should have been shifted to a “safe” site.

Per the report, the man only remained in police custody for roughly 40 minutes before the mob dragged him out. It said the mob had opened fire on police in its attempt to grab the victim, with the resulting exchange of fire causing injuries to 11 people and five policemen.

Earlier, the Swat District Police Office issued a press release stating it had registered a case against 49 “known” and 2,500 “unknown” accused in the lynching. The FIR, it said, was registered under sections 302 (punishment for murder); 324 (attempted murder); 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty); 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint); 427 (mischief causing damage); 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy); 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions); 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offense committed in prosecution of common object); and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.