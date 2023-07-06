Police Book Imran Khan in Six Cases Linked to May 9 Riots

Police in Punjab on Wednesday nominated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in six cases related to the May 9 riots, including the attacks on the General Headquarters building in Rawalpindi; military installations; and arson at a Metro Station in Islamabad.

Reportedly, the decision to nominate Khan was taken by a high-level joint investigation team (JIT) probing the May 9 riots. It decided to add new sections to the cases—particularly Section 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC)—to charge the former prime minister with plotting and incitement to violence ahead of the riots after his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. “When a criminal act is done by several persons, in furtherance of the common intention of all, each such person is liable for that act in the same manner as if it were done by him alone,” states Section 34.

According to local media, the JIT decided to nominate Khan as an accused in two terrorism cases, namely the attack on the GHQ and an attack on the office of an intelligence agency near Faizabad. This would, in turn, grant police in Rawalpindi the authority to arrest Khan from Lahore or Islamabad. According to sources, Khan’s inclusion in the cases was motivated by confessional statements of PTI workers and leaders already under arrest and willing to appear in court as witnesses.

Earlier, Khan had not been nominated in any of cases registered over the May 9 riots in Rawalpindi.

The May 9 riots, described by the Army as a “black day” in Pakistan’s history, saw protesters—allegedly PTI workers and leaders—ransacking various military installations in response to Khan’s arrest. Subsequently, a crackdown was launched against the PTI, with law enforcement personnel repeatedly accusing the PTI chief of “pre-planning” the riots, and claiming that evidence to prove these allegations would be presented in court. Khan, however, denies all charges, and has on multiple occasions alleged that the riots were a “false flag” operation perpetrated to target the PTI.

In a recent press conference, the military’s spokesman denied this, noting that the Army would never desecrate martyrs’ monuments or target its own installations.