Police Lines Declared ‘Special Court’ for Imran Khan Hearings

The government has declared the New Police Guest House, Police Lines in Islamabad a “special court” in light of security concerns to allow for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear in two cases today.

Khan is due to appear for two hearings today in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case being probed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Toshakhana reference filed against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He was initially to appear at the F-8 Court Complex and the Judicial Complex in G-11 for the hearings, but due to the security concerns, the government has granted a “one-time status” of special court to the Police Lines for the proceedings.

“[The] Provincial Government, as a one-time dispensation, is pleased to declare New Police Guest House, Police Lines Headquarters H 11/1, Islamabad, the venue for hearing of case titled ‘District Election Commissioner Vs Imran Khan Niazi’ and for the appearance of Mr. Imran Khan Niazi before Honorable Judge Accountability Court-I, Islamabad on 10th May 2023, instead of F-8 Court Complex, Islamabad and Judicial Complex G 11/4, Islamabad,” read a notification issued by the government.

The Islamabad commissioner has also clarified that entry to the special court would solely be granted to people in line with the court list, adding that permission for media coverage depends on the judges.

A day earlier, Khan was taken into custody by paramilitary Rangers on the orders of NAB in relation to the Al-Qadir Trust case. The case alleges that Khan returned to real estate tycoon Malik Riaz £190 million (roughly Rs. 50 billion) that was seized from him by U.K. authorities in exchange for the businessman granting Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, land for the establishment of the Al-Qadir University.

Following his arrest, the PTI chief was shifted to NAB headquarters in Rawalpindi for initial questioning. He was subsequently shifted to an unknown place before being housed at Police Lines.

The second case Khan is to appear in today concerns the Toshakhana reference, where he is to be formally indicted in a case alleging he did not properly disclose earnings from the sale of state gifts from his time in office. Per the government, he would be presented before the accountability and magistrate court simultaneously and judges would go for the hearing at the guest house.