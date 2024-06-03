PPP CEC to Decide on Party’s Role in Government: Kundi

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) will decide on whether to join the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in the governments at the Center and in Punjab.

Speaking with media in Lahore, he said a committee was working on evolving a power-sharing formula as pre-condition for joining the ruling coalition. While neither the PPP nor the PMLN have communicated the former’s demands for joining government, local media has reported that the PPP would prefer “government” appointments in major committees of Parliament over joining the cabinet, as it fears backlash over anticipated “harsh” measures required to stabilize the economy.

Stressing that the government and all opposition parties must work together for the sake of the country, Kundi said stability required all state institutions to work within their respective parameters and not indulge in any interference.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should approach relevant forums if it disagreed with the results of the general elections and reiterated that anyone found guilty of playing a role in the May 9 riots should be brought to justice.