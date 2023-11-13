President Alvi Urged to Represent All Political Parties, Not ‘Just PTI’

Interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi on Sunday advised President Arif Alvi to represent all political parties of Pakistan, and not just the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in accordance with the law and Constitution, and to further national cohesion.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he emphasized that the president’s role was not limited to “serving” the party he had belonged to prior to his election, adding he should speak on behalf of all political forces. If Alvi continues to speak for one political party, he warned, it risked undermining his credibility as well as that of his office.

Last week, the president sent a letter to interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, solely conveying concerns raised by the PTI. The letter, reportedly sent under pressure from PTI leaders, further urged the caretaker government to ensure a level-playing field to all political parties in the upcoming elections.

To a question, Solangi said elected representatives would govern the country after polls, adding adherence to the Constitution should be a collective commitment. Highlighting the essence of democracy as a platform for dialogue, he dismissed concerns over complaints and grievances, stating that every party and individual had the right to voice their concerns at appropriate forums, including courts and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

With regards to the upcoming elections, he reiterated the caretaker government’s pledge to extend full cooperation and assistance to the ECP in accordance with the law and Constitution. He commended the competence and the sense of responsibility shown by the ECP, noting the electoral watchdog was abiding by the action plan outlined for the general election.

In reply to another query, the caretaker said every crisis had a solution. The people of Pakistan would determine the country’s future course on Feb. 8, 2024 when elections would take place, he added. Solangi told another questioner that all institutions in the country were functioning freely.