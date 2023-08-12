President Alvi Urges P.M. Sharif, Raja Riaz to Pick Name for Interim P.M. by Aug. 12

President Arif Alvi on Friday sought to remind the prime minister and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly to propose a “suitable person” for the interim premier by Aug. 12 (Saturday), noting this was a requirement under Article 224(1A) of the Constitution.

In a letter addressed to both P.M. Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz, Alvi noted that he had approved the summary for the dissolution of the National Assembly on Aug. 9. “Under proviso to Article 224(1A) of the Constitution, president appoints caretaker prime minister in consultation with prime minister and leader of the opposition in the outgoing National Assembly,” he said, adding the two leaders were required to propose a name for this appointment within three days of the Lower House’s dissolution.

“As provided in Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the prime minister and leader of the opposition in the outgoing National Assembly may propose a suitable person for the appointment of caretaker prime minister not later than [Aug. 12],” he added.

The premier and the opposition leader held their first round of discussions for the caretaker prime minister on Thursday. However, neither leader has made public their discussions, with speculation continuing over who would lead the country prior to general elections.

Addressing the president’s letter during an address to allies that was broadcast on television, P.M. Sharif said he had been “disappointed” to receive it. Questioning if it was sent because of “ignorance” or some other reason, he clarified that the constitutional process to appoint a caretaker prime minister could extend to eight days and he would remain prime minister until it was completed.

He further clarified that he was expected to meet Riaz later in the day but the latter had deferred the meeting due to some commitments. The two would meet again on Saturday (today), he added.

Under law, if the prime minister and opposition leader are unable to agree to a name for caretaker prime minister within three days, the matter is placed before a parliamentary committee with equal representation from the opposition and treasury benches. If the committee is also unable to resolve the issue within three days, each side proposes two names to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which then makes the final determination for the top slot.