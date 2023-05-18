PTI Chief Imran Khan Fails to Appear for NAB Probe

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan failed to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday despite being summoned by the anti-graft watchdog in connection with an ongoing probe into the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

A day earlier, NAB Rawalpindi had summoned Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and several other PTI leaders to provide details of the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) probe into assets worth £190 million. The funds were seized from real estate tycoon Malik Riaz and transferred to the Government of Pakistan. The PTI-led government of the time had returned the funds to Riaz to be utilized against a fine he had to pay the Supreme Court.

In its summons, NAB had directed Khan to bring with him details of the NCA investigation, as well as any documents related to the Al-Qadir University, such as land papers, trust deeds, and bank statements. It also warned him of legal action if he failed to comply with the summons. Earlier, while granting bail to him in the case, the Islamabad High Court had directed the PTI chief to ensure his cooperation with the NAB investigation.

Reportedly, Khan’s decision to skip the NAB proceedings was motivated by his legal team, which advised him to send a written response rather than appearing in person. In his response, the PTI leader said he could not appear in person because he had to appear in the Lahore High Court for bail hearings. He also reiterated that the process of turning the NAB inquiry into an investigation was not legal. However, he did not appear for any hearings in the LHC today.

According to the Al-Qadir Trust case, Khan’s cabinet approved the settlement of the funds—without reading it—secured by NCA to pay off part of a fine imposed on Riaz by the Supreme Court. Subsequent investigations have alleged Riaz paid off this relief by transferring land for the Al-Qadir Trust along with cash amounting to Rs. 285 million. Khan is directly implicated in the case because he and his wife are trustees of the Al-Qadir Trust.