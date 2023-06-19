PTI Chief Vows to Not Ink Any Deal to Avoid Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated his desire for dialogue with the security establishment while stressing that he will not ink any “deal” just to avoid jail.

In an address to supporters delivered via video-link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, he claimed “Pakistan has no future,” adding he wasn’t saying this because he was on the back-foot. “I will never leave this country,” he claimed, saying he also wasn’t seeking a return to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Lamenting the ongoing crackdown on his party workers and supporters, he claimed authorities had also imposed a crackdown on media to “silence” him. He also claimed he had “first-hand” knowledge of judges being “threatened,” suggesting he is discussing his cases with judges presiding over them, a clear case of judicial misconduct. “The aim is to bring in a government with a minimal presence of the PTI,” he alleged, without offering any evidence, per routine.

Referring to his scheduled court appearances on Monday (today), he said he was ready for jail. “I may be arrested if a judge denies bail in any of 19 cases ‘under pressure’,” he claimed, saying he had been fighting for haqiqi azadi (actual freedom) for the past 27 years and would not abandon it for any deal. “If they put me in jail, don’t be afraid and don’t surrender as a nation of 250 million people, but fight to ensure rule of law for better future of people in the country,” he said.

He also slammed the economic crunch, saying no one would be willing to invest in Pakistan in the current scenario. “Death is better than slavery,” he reiterated, and urged his supporters to let go of fear and “peacefully” protest if he were arrested.