PTI Demands Judicial Inquiry into Attack on Raoof Hasan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday “rejected” the First Information Report (FIR) registered by police in an attack on party spokesperson Raoof Hasan and demanded a judicial inquiry to fix responsibility on the culprits involved.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the PTI leadership alleged that police had not incorporated all aspects of Hasan’s complaint and demanded the inclusion of sections related to terrorism. Describing the incident as a “well-planned” assassination attempt, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub claimed the attackers were “assassins” disguised as transgenders.

“We categorically reject and condemn the forged FIR that was lodged by the Islamabad police. It is an attempt to sabotage the integrity of the case,” claimed Ayub, questioning who had “pressured” the police to omit terror charges. He warned that the PTI would stage “peaceful” nationwide protests if any member of the PTI leadership were similarly targeted in future, adding these would be aimed against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He also rejected the defamation law passed by the Punjab Assembly earlier this week, claiming it was aimed at stifling free speech.

Hasan, meanwhile, claimed his attackers had repeatedly said they had been “after” him for some time and alleged they had attempted to slit his throat. Maintaining the PTI’s opponents had failed to eliminate the party despite several attempts, he said his suffering was a “fraction” of what his party workers and colleagues had suffered over the past two years. Vowing that the PTI would not bow down before anyone at any cost, he claimed that the “real rulers” would soon realize the need to hold talks with the man who was currently detained at Adiala Jail, an apparent reference to Imran Khan.

The Aabpara police has registered a FIR under Sections 324, 109 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code on a complaint lodged by Hasan. According to the FIR, Hasan was leaving the offices of private broadcaster GNN around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when an apparently transgender individual approached him and started attacking him. Within seconds, it said, three others also attacked Hasan and attempted to kill him by slitting his throat with a blade.

The FIR states the PTI spokesperson’s face was slashed and he started bleeding from a deep wound above his jugular vein. It alleges the attackers had threatened Hasan throughout the attack, adding they dispersed as a crowd gathered. According to Hasan, he has no personal enmity with anyone and he was previously also targeted by apparently transgender individuals outside the offices of a different TV channel.

In the FIR, Hasan has sought legal action against the attackers and the registration of a case over the incidents, in addition to seeking protection.

Police response

In a response to the PTI’s press conference, Islamabad police dismissed claims of any tampering with the FIR registered in the case. A spokesperson said the content of the FIR was based entirely on the written complaint submitted by Hasan, adding his legal team was present at the time of submission.

The police also urged Hasan to point out any contradictions between the FIR and his written application.

Earlier, police formed a three-member special investigation team led by senior superintendent of police (investigation) to probe the attack on Hasan. According to a statement, they have collected several video clips of the attack and forwarded them to the Federal Investigation Agency for forensic analysis, as the faces of the attackers are unclear. Police have also commenced geo-fencing of the area, read the statement, to identity the attackers.