PTI Describes Suspension of Ruling against Military Trials as ‘Judicial Coup’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday criticized a Supreme Court decision to suspend an earlier order nullifying military trials of civilians involved in the May 9 riots, describing it as a “judicial coup” against the Constitution.

In a statement, the party claimed the suspension of the verdict violated “basic human rights,” maintaining the Constitution did not allow for prosecuting civilians in military courts. Claiming the suspension verdict would distort the constitutional fabric of the country, the party also raised concerns over remarks made by “certain bench members.”

The PTI statement reiterated its commitment to utilize all available constitutional and political routes to express its concerns over the ruling. “It is the responsibility of the SC to uphold the Constitution and fundamental rights,” it added.

There are reportedly 103 civilians currently in military custody over their alleged involvement in attacks on military assets during the May 9 riots, triggered by the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a corruption reference. In October, after several months of hearings, a five-member bench of the apex court had unanimously ruled that military trials of civilians were ultra vires the Constitution and had no legal effect.

The short order had stated that the civilians facing military trials should be tried by criminal courts of competent jurisdiction established under the “ordinary and/or special law of the land in relation to such offenses of which they may stand accused.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a six-member bench of the Supreme Court, with a 5-1 majority, had suspended the October ruling, pending hearing of appeals against it. In its order, the court had said trials could now continue, but had barred any final verdicts until the appeals were heard.