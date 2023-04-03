PTI in Contact with Former Allies, Including MQM-P: Parvez Elahi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi on Sunday claimed the party is in contact with former allies who are in the incumbent ruling coalition, pointing to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in particular as having suffered immense political loss due to its presence in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“Contacts with all the old allies, including the MQM-P, have been restored,” he said in a statement, adding that “some” within the MQM-P believed they had nothing left to gain from continuing their alliance with the PDM. The MQM-P, historically, has often opted to abandon the government a few weeks or months before elections to project itself as an “opposition” party during campaigns. In recent months, it has been criticizing “dynastic” politics and complaining of the government not fulfilling promises that were made to it prior to the vote of no-confidence that saw PTI chief Imran Khan’s ouster as prime minister.

Last week, a delegation of the MQM-P also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to share its reservations about the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led government in Sindh and voice its apprehensions over the ongoing digital census.

In his statement, Elahi claimed that in addition to the MQM-P, the Grand Democratic Alliance and the Balochistan government led by the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) also had reservations about the incumbent government’s policies. “Imran Khan will soon call a meeting of all parties and communicate his next plan of action,” he claimed, maintaining that the ruling alliance would soon be finished.

Criticizing the PDM for its alleged “interference” in the affairs of the Supreme Court, he accused the government of using “threatening and insulting language” against the apex court. Alleging that the government was trying to prevent elections, he maintained this would prove unsuccessful. He also criticized the reported participation of PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif in a meeting of coalition partners, saying an “absconder” should have no say in the government’s affairs.