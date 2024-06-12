PTI Indicates Willingness for Dialogue with Government

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Khan on Tuesday said party founder Imran Khan has “permitted” them to initiate dialogue with the government, adding this could be in the form of “alliance-level” talks.

“We told the PTI founder that dialogue is necessary, as the distance is widening,” he told journalists outside Adiala Jail after a meeting with Khan. “He agreed with us,” he said, adding Khan had directed the initiation of various avenues of dialogue. He said the former prime minister had also said he was ready for “forgive” wrongs against him in the interest of reconciliation.

“PTI founder has said many times ‘I am ready to forgive what happened to me’,” claimed Gohar.

To a question on whether this dialogue was a result of advice from the Supreme Court, the PTI chairman said this was the PTI’s “own decision,” but added that the option provided by the apex court was under consideration. “The PTI founder did not write any letter to the SC for negotiation,” he said, stressing the PTI would respond to the negotiation option.

According to Gohar, the PTI would initiate dialogue after discussing the matter with Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who heads the opposition alliance demanding action against alleged electoral rigging during the Feb. 8 general elections.

“Negotiations can also be held at the alliance level. PTI can also initiate itself,” said Gohar, maintaining there was no option but negotiation. “We have never refused to negotiate,” he claimed. “The ice is breaking. We want things to improve,” he said, emphasizing this should not be perceived as the PTI seeking any deal.