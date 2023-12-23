PTI Loses Bat Symbol Ahead of General Elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday evening stripped the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of the cricket bat as its electoral symbol, effectively barring its candidates from contesting on a single platform.

Announcing its reserved verdict a day after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed it to decide the issue of PTI’s intra-party polls and electoral polls “in accordance with law,” a five-member bench of the ECP said the polls were “unconstitutional.” The 11-page order, issued on challenges filed by founding PTI member Akbar S. Babar, marks the second time in less than a month that the PTI’s intra-party polls have been voided by the ECP

“It is held that PTI has not complied with our directions rendered therein order dated 23rd November, 2023 and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution, 2019 and Election Act, 2017, and Election Rules, 2017,” read the order, which also rejected a certificate and Form-65 filed by Gohar Khan, who was declared party chairman after the now-nullified polls. Citing Section 215 of the Elections Act, 2017, the ECP declared the party ineligible to obtain an election symbol.

The order also declared that the party had failed to adequately advertise its polling schedule; had not permitted potential candidates from securing nomination forms; and had conducted elections under Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, despite the party’s official documentation listing Asad Umar as the secretary general. It also pointed to the appointment of a new election commissioner, noting that under the party’s Constitution, the term of office for an election commissioner was 5 years, which had not yet expired.

Shortly after the order was issued, the PTI declared it a “conspiracy” against it and vowed to approach the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to have it set aside. Speaking with Geo News, Gohar accused the electoral watchdog of disproportionately targeting the PTI, questioning why it had not raised similar concerns with intra-party polls of other parties. “The ECP was determined to take the bat symbol from the PTI,” he claimed, lamenting its candidates were being “compelled” to go into general elections as independent candidates.

Due to the loss of its election symbol, the PTI is now ineligible to field candidates for reserved seats, considered key to forming government. Independent candidates are also not bound by the defection clause and can individually break from party policy, with Gohar earlier expressing fears of this triggering “horse-trading.”

The ECP decision follows the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, directing the electoral body to ensure a “level playing field” for all parties in the upcoming polls. In an order issued on a petition filed by the PTI, a three-member bench of the apex court said the ECP must ensure “elections are free from undue influence, coercion, and corruption,” and that all political parties and candidates have an equal opportunity to participate in the process.