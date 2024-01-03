PTI Mulls Withdrawing Support for IMF Program: Report

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has signaled an intent to withdraw its support for the government’s ongoing $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), claiming its backing was contingent on the conduct of free and fair polls.

According to a report published on the Voice of America (VOA)’s Urdu portal, a delegation led by PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan recently met with IMF representatives and expressed reservations about the ongoing loan program. Citing sources within the PTI, it said the PTI delegation had conveyed to the IMF that the party’s support for the loan program from July 2023 was contingent on transparent elections, which were no longer apparent. As such, it said, the PTI was withdrawal its support for the IMF program and its implementation.

After several months of uncertainty, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government inked a $3 billion SBA with the IMF, with an initial installment of $1.2 billion disbursed in July, and an anticipated $700 million tranche due later this month after approval from the Executive Board. After the deal was inked, the IMF met delegations of major political parties, including the PMLN, PPP, and PTI, to secure their support for policy continuity in case of a change in government. At the time, then-PTI chairman Imran Khan had granted his support, with party leader Hammad Azhar telling media they supported its objectives and key policies.

Azhar had also maintained the PTI believed political stability was key for the economy, calling for “free, fair and timely” to allow a new government to engage on a longer-term basis with multilateral institutions.

The VOA report reported noted the PTI has also issued a statement from the incarcerated Khan, in which he claims the IMF program is in danger due to political instability. The statement claims the crackdown on the PTI would adversely impact Pakistan’s economy and its dealings with the IMF.

Seemingly validating the VOA report, the PTI’s official X account has also started sharing posts calling on the IMF to “ensure” a fair democratic process.

This isn’t the first time the PTI has sought to scuttle the IMF program, considered key to shoring up Pakistan’s teetering economy, especially its dangerously low foreign exchange reserves. Shortly after the ouster of Khan in a vote of no-confidence, two separate audio leaks had emerged in which former finance minister Shaukat Tareen was allegedly heard telling then-Punjab finance minister Mohsin Laghari and then-Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa finance minister Taimur Jhagra to reject an IMF demand for a provincial surplus that was to be returned to the center.