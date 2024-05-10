PTI Ready to Apologize for May 9 if Involvement Proven: KP C.M.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is willing to apologize for the May 9 riots if its involvement is proven through an impartial investigation, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Thursday at a rally to mark the one year anniversary of the violent unrest.

Addressing a public meeting in Dera Ismail Khan, he said if a “fair investigation” found him guilty of any role in the May 9 riots, then “I should be hanged.” However, he added, strict action was also required against the registration of fake cases and illegal arrests.

Questioning who had ordered the arrested of PTI founder Imran Khan—which triggered the May 9 riots—the C.M., who is also the president of PTI Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, called for a probe into those who issued the orders. “They should apologize to the nation for their actions,” he said.

“We don’t want to fight anyone. What we want is the development and prosperity of the country. The military, police and judiciary are all ours and so are the masses,” he said, stressing that he had condemned the May 9 riots. He vowed the PTI would “expose” those benefiting from the unrest, adding the beneficiaries should be made public.

Gandapur claimed Khan had informed the party leadership in advance that he would be attacked, imprisoned, and subjected to attempts to dismantle the party. “All his predictions later proved true,” he claimed, lamenting that PTI leaders and workers faced unprecedented trials after the May 9 riots. “But the PTI will neither bow down nor allow the nation to kneel before anyone,” he said.

Referring to a recent press conference by the military’s spokesman in which he said dialogue was only possible if those responsible for the May 9 riots publicly apologized and vowed to shun all politics of anarchy, the chief minister said the Army should not comment on political matters. “We have pardoned all despite being in the government. But who will seek apology for what had happened to our leaders and workers?” he said, lamenting cases were registered against him in eight districts over the May 9 violence. “I ask those who had instituted fake cases to seek an apology. Our leaders are still in jails but no crime has been proven against them,” he said.

Maintaining Khan was in jail “for the masses and the country,” he said he did not fear the imposition of governor’s rule in the province. However, he warned, if this happened, the public and his party would “occupy” the Governor’s House. He alleged that former chief minister Pervez Khattak had told Imran Khan that if he extended the tenure of former Army chief Gen. (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa, the vote of no-confidence against him would be withdrawn. “Imran’s refusal to grant General Bajwa another service extension led to the fall of his government,” he alleged, while also claiming Khan was ousted due to a U.S. conspiracy and his refusal to recognize Israel.