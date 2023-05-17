PTI Reiterates Allegations of ‘Agencies Men’ Involvement in May 9 Chaos

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday doubled down on its claims of having no involvement in the riots triggered by the arrest of party chief Imran Khan on May 9, alleging that the violence was caused by “agencies men” to justify an ongoing crackdown against the party.

In a statement issued by its Central Media Department, the PTI responded to a press release issued after a Special Corps Commanders’ Conference, which had vowed to ensure anyone who attacked civil and military installations last week was prosecuted through all relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act. Acknowledging the importance of the statement issued by the military’s media wing, the PTI said it “considers the impression of a well-thought-out plan of promoting violence and mayhem engulfing several government buildings, military structures and hundreds of unarmed and peaceful citizens.”

Describing itself as a responsible and largest political institution of the country, the PTI claimed it had “an unwavering commitment to the Constitution and democracy.” Reiterating that “peaceful” protests after the arrest of Khan were a “natural and foreseeable reaction,” it alleged that “a plethora of irrefutable evidence” was available to show that “armed miscreants” had entered the peaceful gatherings to foment violence. It further alleged that the aim was to target political workers and the general public with live bullets to “incite confrontation” between the PTI and the armed forces.

“PTI believes that identification of elements involved in this unusual incident of violence and chaos through a credible investigation is inevitable,” it said, noting Khan had already called for a Judicial Commission of Supreme Court judges to probe the matter. “We have ample amount of evidence to present to any independent inquiry that the arson, and in some places, shootings were done by agencies men who wanted to cause mayhem and blame it on the PTI so the current crackdown would be justified,” it alleged.

Maintaining that the PTI believed in the supremacy of law and Constitution, it also rubbished growing calls for a national dialogue among all political stakeholders. “PTI strongly believes that after Almighty’s sovereignty, the right to rule belongs to the people who are privileged and authorized to undertake national policy and decision-making through their elected representatives. Contrary to the will of people, and beyond the ambit of law and Constitution, a consensus of any kind among undemocratic or inorganic political groups adds to the instability and uncertainty only,” it claimed, while calling for “instantly held free, fair and credible elections.”

Separately, in a video statement, Khan said he would announce his “next plan of action” at a rally in Muridke on Thursday. Urging the public to attend the rally in large numbers, he claimed the current crackdown’s primary purpose was to instill fear in the public. “People are being scared so that they desist from fighting for rights,” he claimed, adding that there were only a “few thousand” police against 220 million Pakistanis. “How can we be scared into obedience?” he questioned, adding the public must make it clear it was ready for “real independence.”

He also lamented the imprisonment of PTI’s women supporters and youth. “Freedom means sacrifices and people should get ready for it. Shatter the idols of fear and stand up for your fundamental rights, the supremacy of the Constitution and the judiciary,” he said, while maintaining all protests should be peaceful.