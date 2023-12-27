PTI Seeks Contempt for ECP over Failure to ‘Level Playing Field’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court to seek the initiation of contempt of court charges against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and various members of the administration for their alleged violation of a Dec. 22 order to ensure a “level playing field” for all parties ahead of the Feb. 8, 2024 polls.

Moved on behalf of PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan through advocate Shoaib Shaheen, the petition has also sought directions from the apex court to ensure a level playing field by banning the arrests of any PTI candidates, workers, and leaders. It alleges that in violation of court orders, its candidates continue to be harassed, requiring contempt charges. Similarly, it has called for an end to the alleged harassment of proposers and seconders or potential candidates. It has named Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani, ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan, and the chief secretaries and police chiefs of all four provinces as respondents. The petition has specifically named the Punjab inspector general of police as a “mastermind” of the alleged crackdown against the PTI.

According to the petition, the Supreme Court should order returning officers and district returning officers to conduct their assigned duties in a neutral manner, in accordance with the Constitution and the law, without any discriminatory treatment for the PTI. In this regard, it stated, the PTI and its candidates should not face any hurdles in organizing rallies during the election campaign.

Last week, the Supreme Court directed the ECP to address the PTI’s grievances on an urgent basis, stressing these were necessary to ensure free and fair elections. In its order, a three-member bench also emphasized that this should not impact the already-issued election schedule.