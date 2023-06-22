PTI Serves Show-Cause Notice to Pervez Khattak

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to former leader Pervez Khattak, directing him to explain why he is reportedly inciting other members to leave the party.

Issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, the notice has directed Khattak—who served as the PTI’s chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from 2013-18—to provide an explanation of his activities within seven days or risk retaliation.

“It has come to the notice of the party leadership that you are contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party,” read the show-cause notice addressed to Khattak. “In view of these reported activities, you are hereby called to explain yourself in writing within seven days of this notice,” it said, adding that if his reply were found to be unsatisfactory, or he did not respond, further action would be taken as per party policy and rules.

Earlier this month, Khattak addressed a brief press conference in which he announced he was stepping down from all party offices but stopped shy of quitting the party, as several other PTI leaders have done since the May 9 riots triggered by the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan in a corruption case. The riots, which saw PTI workers and supporters attacking various civil and military assets, including the General Headquarters building in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander’s house, have resulted in a crackdown on the PTI, with thousands taken into police custody in the aftermath. Many of the PTI leaders who have left the party did so after stints in prison on various charges. Several have since joined the newly-formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party led by another former party stalwart, Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Reportedly, Khattak was aiming to launch his own party and was contacting various PTI leaders in a bid to secure their support and participation. However, this could not be independently verified.