PTI Spokesperson Raoof Hasan Attacked in Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan was attacked and injured with a blade in Islamabad on Tuesday, triggering demands for an immediate probe from his party’s leadership.

“Extremely shameful and deplorable,” said the PTI in a statement posted on X. “Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan attacked by unknown persons outside the office of a private channel,” it added.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Hasan was leaving the offices of private broadcaster GNN after appearing on a talk-show. CCTV footage shows the PTI leader approached by an apparently transgender person, with the situation rapidly devolving into an argument. Within seconds, the attacker was joined by three other apparently transgender individuals, who all proceeded to attack Hasan before dispersing as a crowd started to gather and protected Hasan.

The footage also shows a large gash on Hasan’s face, with the PTI reporting he received stitches due to the severity of his injuries. However, it remains unclear why the attackers targeted Hasan in the first place. There is also some controversy over whether the attackers were actually transgender persons, with journalists noting that Hasan averted a similar incident outside a different TV channel’s office just a day earlier.

Condemning the attack, Opposition Leader in the Senate Shibli Faraz demanded an immediate probe to fix responsibility on the culprits responsible. In response, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the incident would be treated in line with law, adding it was the government’s responsibility to ensure justice. He urged the PTI to register a case and assured them action would be taken as per law.

Senator Sherry Rehman, who was presiding over the session, asked the law minister to present a report before the house in the next proceedings.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also condemned the attack in a media appearance and said a detailed investigation should be conducted into the incident.

Following the registration of the case, Islamabad police issued a statement noting eyewitness statements indicated some transgender persons had attacked Hassan with a blade. It said police had reached the site of the incident and were collecting evidence. “Strict action will be taken against transgender persons involved in attacking [Hasan],” it added.