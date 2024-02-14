PTI to Join MWM to Secure Reserved Seats in National Assembly

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday announced that its founder Imran Khan had directed it to join the Majlis-e-Wahdat-Muslimeen (MWM) at the center and in Punjab as part of its efforts to form the incoming government.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan reiterated that Khan had rejected any talks with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). “I have been given the mandate [by the PTI founder] to approach all political parties to continue the party’s political struggle for democratic values with the exception of the PMLN, MQM-P and the PPP,” he said, adding the part had also decided to form a coalition with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to secure reserved seats.

However, the potential deal with the JI appeared to hit stumbling blocks before it could even be initiated, with initially the JI announcing it did not see any point to a coalition in KP and subsequently the PTI saying the decision was reversed after the other party lost all its seats in the provincial assembly during recounting.

“Those who have emerged victorious in the polls should be allowed to form the government as it is their right,” continued Hasan, saying this was Khan’s message. He said the PTI founder had also backed the appointment of Amir Dogar as the party’s chief whip in the National Assembly.

While PTI-backed independents have secured a majority of at least 90 seats in the National Assembly, they are barred from securing 60 reserved seats, as they no longer have access to their electoral symbol. While in majority, the PTI still needs a coalition to form government, but as it is unwilling to ally with either the PMLN (75 seats) or the PPP (54 seats), it is far likelier to remain in opposition.

The PTI’s decision to join hands with the MWM (1 seat), per party leaders, is aimed at securing the reserved seats. This would be achieved by the party’s independent candidates joining the MWM, which they must do within 72 hours of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifying their victory.

Welcoming the development, MWM chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas posted on X that his party would unconditionally accept the PTI founder’s decisions.