PTI to Seek Legal Proceedings against Rangers, NAB over Imran Khan’s ‘Abduction’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced it will register a case against paramilitary Rangers and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for “kidnapping” party Chairman Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

Rangers last week arrested Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption over a warrant issued by NAB. After remaining in detention for two days, Khan was released by the Supreme Court, which declared his arrest “illegal” because it was conducted within court premises.

In a statement issued after a meeting of the party’s central leadership, the PTI strongly condemned Khan’s “abduction,” and urged the Supreme Court to form a commission to investigate the chaos that was triggered, including the killing of at least 8 civilians—though the PTI maintains over 50 people died. It claimed the violence was the result of a “pre-planned strategy” to create anarchy during “peaceful” protests of the PTI.

The PTI also announced that it would register murder cases against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, as well as senior police officers over the killing of protesters during last week’s demonstrations. It said the Punjab caretaker government had no legal justification to continue in office after 90 days had expired from the assembly’s dissolution, adding the reprieve granted by the Supreme Court requiring polls on May 14 had also expired.

Expressing concern over the government not barring the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) from staging a protest against Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial in Islamabad’s Red Zone, the PTI vowed it could counter all such attempts to “pressure” the judiciary.

“Free, fair and immediate general elections are the sole solution to national stability, political and economic crisis,” read the statement, which also described the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case against Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, as political victimization.

Strongly condemning the ongoing crackdown against the PTI’s leadership and workers, the statement said the party would go to all extents to legally assist the detained individuals. It also condemned last week’s closure of the internet, as well as the ban on social media sites, claiming it was aimed at hiding the truth. It demanded that full access to social media sites be restored.