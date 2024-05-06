PTI Unveils Plan for May 9 Demonstrations

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday unveiled its plan to mark the anniversary of the May 9 riots, announcing the party would stage rallies nationwide and offer prayers for its ‘martyrs.’

In a notification signed by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, the party has conveyed the instructions of founder Imran Khan, who directed it to organize demonstrations in every provincial assembly constituency across Pakistan to mark the occasion. It said elected representatives, ticket-holders, and party office-bearers would lead these rallies, adding flags of Pakistan and the PTI would be hoisted on buildings.

Ayub said the rally participants would carry Imran Khan’s photo on placards with “Prisoner Number 804” written on them. He said the rallies would also offer prayers for PTI “martyrs.”

May 9, 2024 would mark the one year anniversary of the May 9 riots, triggered by the arrest of Imran Khan, during which enraged mobs attacked and set fire to public and private property, including military installations. After 2 days of rioting, the government launched a crackdown on the mob members, identifying them through media footage and cell phone tracking. While some of the accused are being tried in anti-terrorism courts, at least 102 were tried in military courts, though their sentences are pending a Supreme Court ruling on the validity of civilian trials by military courts.

The PTI claims over 10,000 of its workers were arrested; the government maintains it was less than 5,000. The party has also repeatedly asserted the May 9 riots were a “false flag” operation, though has been unable to justify why some of its prominent leaders were seen on video footage. The riots and their subsequent crackdown led to many senior leaders parting ways with the party.