PTI Urges Supporters to Gather in Islamabad

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday urged its supporters to converge on Islamabad to express solidarity with party chief Imran Khan, adding he will address the crowd after his appearance at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

“Thousands of peaceful Pakistanis from across the country will gather at the Srinagar Highway G-13 in Islamabad to express solidarity with PTI Chairman Imran Khan,” read a tweet posted on the party’s official account. “Imran Khan will address the crowd at the venue after his appearance at the Islamabad High Court (IHC),” it added.

Khan is set to appear at the IHC today (Friday) to attend a bail hearing, as directed by the Supreme Court, which declared his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case from court premises as “illegal.” In remarks, judges of the apex court had directed Khan not to appear in the court with any crowd, but the party appears to have rubbished this.

The Islamabad Police, in a posting on Twitter, requested “those calling for protests” to not cause any disturbance of the peace. “Islamabad Police will not make any compromise for maintaining public order,” it said, adding that Section 144, which bars gatherings of five or more people, remained in force in the federal capital.

“Political workers are requested not to obstruct the legal process,” it said, referring to Khan’s planned appearance at the IHC. “The information of the people inciting the protest is being obtained. Legal action will be taken,” it added.