PTI’s Conundrum: To Dissolve or Not Dissolve

Nearly two weeks since he announced an intent to quit all assemblies in a bid to pressure the ruling coalition into announcing early general elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan appears to still be conflicted on dissolving the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, with the delay sparking speculation he is facing resistance from both within his party and its allies.

Seeking to allay concerns of Khan preparing another ‘U-turn,’ PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday maintained that Khan was committed to dissolving the Punjab and KP assemblies, as early elections were the “only solution” to the ills plaguing the country. Claiming the PTI chief wanted to take confidence-building measures to bridge the “gulf created due to misunderstandings” during the past eight months—a seeming reference to the PTI’s ties with the security establishment—he said Khan wanted elections completed and a new government installed before Ramzan at the end of March 2023.

“It is the [federal] government’s own choice if it wants to keep its personal interests supreme over the country’s, and let Pakistan further sink into a plethora of problems that the new government will be unable to recover from during its constitutional term in power,” said Qureshi, giving as an example the alleged infighting between former and incumbent finance ministers Miftah Ismail and Ishaq Dar.

However, even as the senior leadership of the PTI maintains that Khan is committed to dissolving the assemblies, there are widespread reports of lawmakers urging the chief to reverse his decision, noting this step should not be taken in haste. Among the chief potential spoilers is Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi of the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid).

While Elahi had initially vowed to dissolve the Punjab Assembly “the minute” he was instructed to do so by Khan, he has in recent interviews claimed the provincial government is not going anywhere before March. Justifying his view, he said Khan needed this time to fully recover from his injuries so he could personally lead the PTI’s election campaign. This, in turn, has been reflected in a statement from KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who recently said that his assembly would only be dissolved after the Punjab Assembly had been wrapped up.

Similarly, the PMLQ is clearly shoring up its own support among PTI lawmakers, with Elahi inducting a new cabinet member on Wednesday. The expansion of the cabinet, especially with a lawmaker from within the PTI, has raised new questions over the PTI’s sincerity to its dissolution threat. According to a private broadcaster, Khan reacted to the new minister by saying it had “damaged” the party’s narrative of dissolving the assemblies.

This is being seen as part of a wider attempt by Elahi to secure support among PTI legislators against the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. The PMLQ has also apprised Khan of the problems he could face if he quits all assemblies—noting specifically that the protection he is granted against arrest would no longer apply.

Ruling coalition

Separately, the ruling coalition is attempting to ease tensions with the PTI, with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meeting President Arif Alvi to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country, as well as the implementation of the bailout program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to sources, the two leaders discussed the PTI’s demand for early elections, with Dar expressing some flexibility—but only if the opposition supported the government’s move to curtail its import bill and achieve economic and political stability. In a media interaction, PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain claimed Dar had said the government was ready for elections, but needed to secure the assent of Nawaz Sharif.

The elder Sharif, per sources within the PMLN, is readying his return to Pakistan and has instructed the party that he would personally lead the election campaign if Khan goes through with his threatened dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. He has also instructed PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah to shortlist suitable candidates for elections. The final decision on tickets would be taken by Sharif himself, the sources have added.