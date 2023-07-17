PTI’s Parvez Elahi Detained for 30 days Under MPO

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against his detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), maintaining it violated an earlier court order directing his release on bail in a money-laundering case. However, during proceedings, the petition was withdrawn after the LHC directed Elahi’s counsel to first approach the relevant forums for his release.

The Lahore deputy commissioner issued the order for Elahi’s 30-day detention late on Sunday night after police submitted a written request for the same over allegedly disturbing the peace in connection with three cases against him.

According to the detention order, Lahore police had identified Elahi as an “active member and firebrand speaker” of the PTI, adding the superintendent of Model Town division and the district intelligence branch had reported that he could “create a situation of unrest and disturbance” if he were released from prison. It said the PTI president had the “potential to disrupt the public peace and tranquility and to provoke people illegally for taking law into [their] hands.”

The Lahore DC’s order stressed “genuine concern” of the PTI president and his followers damaging both public and private properties and creating road blockages if he were released. It also alleged that police had received “credible information” suggesting his freedom could “potentially worsen the law and order” and even replicate the May 9 riots.

Regarding the cases pending against him, the detention order claimed it had been categorically established that Elahi “perpetrated acts of resistance, arson and terrorist attack on law enforcement agencies through his accomplices.” It said members of the District Intelligence Committee had “endorsed the evidence/material provided by the police department and unanimously recommended” that Elahi’s detention orders be issued. To prevent any potential threat to public peace and order, read the order, Elahi’s detention orders had been issued for 30 days, adding he would be kept at the Lahore Camp Jail.

In its challenge to the detention order, Elahi’s petition had urged the court to issue directives barring his arrest while exiting court premises and requested he be granted “reasonable time” to approach relevant courts for pre-arrest or protective bail if any new cases are registered against him.

The plea also asked the LHC to direct authorities to not arrest Elahi in any criminal case until the plea had been decided. Alleging that Elahi has not been freed despite having secured bail on July 11 due to “political victimization,” it noted the PTI leader had already been granted protective bail in two cases.

Elahi was initially arrested on June 1 in a graft case but was subsequently discharged after appearing in court. Following his release, he was rearrested multiple times in various cases, including two money-laundering cases, and has been under judicial remand since June 13. On July 12, a Lahore sessions court dismissed a FIA plea seeking Elahi’s physical remand in a case of unexplained banking transactions. Two days later, the LHC restrained police and the Anti-Corruption Establishment from arresting the former Punjab chief minister in any undisclosed case.