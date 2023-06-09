PTI’s Women Supporters Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday sent 13 women accused of being involved in the May 9 attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s house on 14-day judicial remand after rejecting a plea from police for additional physical remand.

Among the 13 women who have been sent to jail—and would now be eligible to seek bail—is fashion designer Khadija Shah, who the U.S. recently confirmed it had sought consular access to, as she is a dual national. According to the Punjab government, the consular access was granted after approval from the Interior Ministry. Also among the detainees is prominent PTI supporter Sanam Javed.

The 13 women were produced before the court of Judge Abhar Gul Khan, with police seeking an extension in their remand. Police claimed they had recovered “sticks” from the women while they were under investigation, adding they had yet to recover petrol bombs and stolen goods from the accused and thus required additional custody.

Judge Khan, however, refused to grant any further physical remand and ordered the women to be sent to jail in judicial custody.

Separately, the ATC extended the judicial remand of PTI Central Punjab President Dr. Yasmin Rashid in a case registered against her for making inciting speeches ahead of, and during, the May 9 riots.