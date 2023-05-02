PTV Launches Streaming Platform PTVFlix

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday announced the formal launch of PTVFlix, an over-the-top streaming platform for the library of content broadcast on state-run PTV, including dramas, music program and documentaries.

“Delighted to launch #PTVFlix today, initiated and started in July 2022, a new video streaming OTT platform on which users globally can access PTV’s vast library of content, including TV shows, dramas, documentaries, sports, and other programs,” she wrote in a posting on Twitter. “This initiative is very close to my heart and it gives me great pleasure to announce it today,” she added. Available for both iOS and Android devices, the platform—at launch—includes full series of iconic shows such as Kiran Kahani and Waaris, as well as selected episodes of long-running shows like Ainak Wala Jinn, with an aim to include more in the weeks and months to come.

PTVFlix also provides live streaming of PTV channels, as well as summaries of the latest sports events and news stories. It was formally inaugurated during a ceremony conducted by Aurangzeb and PTV Managing Director Sohail Ali Khan on Saturday. “Over the past several years and decades, PTV has produced content which became national treasures. Timeless dramas and shows such as Dhoop Kinaaray and Ainak Waala Jinn became and remain a part of our collective memory,” she said.

“PTVFlix will make this rich library of content—present and old—easily accessible to users. It will enable our youth to connect and our older audiences to reconnect with TV content that left an indelible impact on countless lives,” she said on Twitter, while encouraging all Pakistanis to download and use the app.

“I would like to thank and congratulate the team at PTV and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for all their hard work which has made this idea a reality. I would also like to thank our entertainment legends Bushra Ansari Sba, Javed Sheikh Sb and Khalid Abbas Dar Sb for joining me at the launch event,” she added.

Congratulating the information minister for the successful launch of PTVFlix, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave “full marks” to the officials involved in this project. In a posting on Twitter, he said the app would enrich PTV’s content, which had touched the lives of countless Pakistanis over the decades. “This content will now be accessible to overseas Pakistanis as well,” he added.

The PTV Flix application can be downloaded from both the Google Play Store and App Store. It is also available on its online web portal.