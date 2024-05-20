Punjab Announces 7-Day Holiday for Schools Next Week Amidst Heatwave

The Punjab government on Monday announced an additional seven days of holidays for all public and private educational institutions, citing the ongoing heatwave that has triggered advisories for the public to take precautionary measures.

Announcing the decision on X, Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat shared a notification designating days off at all public and private schools from May 25-31. Earlier, the provincial government had announced that summer vacations for schools would commence on June 1 and continue until Aug. 14, indicating an additional week off for children.

“The opinions of respected teachers and parents are important to us and the safety of children will always be our priority,” Hayat wrote on X. “Let’s take action at the individual and collective level to tackle climate change,” he added.

“In view of surge in temperature and heat wave in the province, all public and private schools shall remain closed for seven days with effect from May 25 to May 31, 2024,” read the notification. It said, however, that schools would be allowed to conduct examinations as scheduled, “with necessary precautions to ensure safety of students.”

Amidst the ongoing heatwave, during which the Met Department has warned temperatures could touch 49-50°C through May 27, health experts have advised the public to avoid spending time outdoors unless necessary and to remain hydrated to avoid heatstrokes and dehydration.

Taking notice of the impact of the heat, the Punjab government has already reduced school timings, requiring schools to operate from 7 a.m. till 11:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 7 a.m. till 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

The All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA), meanwhile, has rejected the government announcement, demanding that schools be allowed to function from June 1-15.