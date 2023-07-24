Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Warns of Flooding if Rains Persist in India

Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir on Sunday warned that Pakistan may face flooding in the coming days if neighboring India receives more monsoon rains, prompting it to release waters.

Parts of Pakistan abutting the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers have experienced some flooding over the past week, as India released water toward the neighboring country after experiencing torrential rainfall in its northern areas. While the impact has been minimized due to advance warning, Mir stressed the water level in the Indian dam built on River Ravi had increased by 90 percent while the Bakhra Dam on River Sutlej had likewise seen a 70 percent increase.

Clarifying the government would issue a flood alert if an adverse situation developed, Mir said officials had been tasked with monitoring the prevailing conditions to ensure no one was caught unawares.

Separately, Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi summoned an emergency meeting of his cabinet to review the flood situation in light of ongoing monsoon rains. According to a statement, the irrigation secretary informed the meeting’s participants of concerns that more rainfall could be recorded in the catchment areas of Ravi and Sutlej.

The chief minister, per the statement, has ordered all district commissioners to make security arrangements on an emergency basis, warning that any failure to evacuate people would not be tolerated. The irrigation department, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the local administration have all been directed to remain on alert.

According to the PDMA, there are currently 22,000 cusecs of water flowing in River Ravi. Rescue officials have said efforts are underway to evacuate all residents living near the riverbanks, adding all necessary equipment is available in case of any emergency.