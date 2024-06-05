Punjab Government Implements Ban on Plastic Bags

The Punjab government marked World Environment Day on Wednesday by implementing a blanket ban on the production, distribution, and trade of plastic bags, as earlier communicated by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

“Today, in the first stage, a ban has been imposed on plastic bags,” Aurangzeb told an event in Lahore on Tuesday. “It is the government’s policy to ban plastic bags,” she said, adding authorities would also take action against anyone who burns plastic or tyres, boosting air pollution. “We also need to make amendments to the motor vehicle ordinance,” she said, referring to vehicles with high levels of emissions.

The provincial government had announced an intent to ban plastic in April, declaring that such bags are a source of cancer and other diseases.

Praising the plastic ban, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz vowed the new policy would be strictly enforced, particularly in hotels, restaurants, and eateries. Underscoring the harmful effects of plastic on the environment and human health, she said the “no to plastic” campaign would reduce environmental pollution and promote eco-friendly initiatives.

This is the second time the Punjab government has attempted to ban the use of plastic bags. In 2019, a similar initiative was launched by the PTI-led provincial government, but ultimately failed due to lack of enforcement and public apathy.