Punjab Government Once Again Reconstitutes Wazirabad JIT

The Punjab government on Sunday reconstituted—for the fourth time—the joint investigation team (JIT) tasked with probing the Nov. 3 shooting on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s long march at Wazirabad, replacing four members that had become controversial after they accused the convener of “politically inclined” behavior.

According to a notification issued by the government, Dera Ghazi Khan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Shah, Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Superintendent of Police (SP) Naseebullah Khan, Assistant Inspector General (Monitoring) Ehsanullah Chohan and Potohar SP Malik Tariq Mehboob have been replaced with Dera Ghazi Khan DPO Muhammad Akmal, Punjab Highway Patrol SP Anjum Kamal, Jhang Crime Investigation Agency DSP Nasir Nawaz and any other official co-opted by the JIT head.

Earlier, the four replaced members had written an official letter accusing the JIT’s convener, Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, of conducting the probe on political grounds, and had rebutted claims of the PTI that evidence had been found of multiple shooters at Wazirabad. Resultantly, the CCPO had recommended a probe into their conduct, with a fact-finding report recommending strict action against them under terrorism and other charges, as well as departmental action under the Government Servant (Efficiency & Discipline Rules), 1973.

The PTI’s long march was attacked on Nov. 3 at Wazirabad while its chief, Imran Khan, was addressing supporters. Law enforcement agencies apprehended primary suspect Naveed from the crime scene, with a first information report of the incident being registered on Nov. 7 under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The JIT investigating the incident has come under controversy from its inception, with concerns also arising from its members over not being allowed access to the attacker.