Punjab, KP Governors Refuse to Issue Dates for Elections

In separate letters to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the governors of both Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have refused to issue dates for elections, urging the electoral watchdog to discuss the prevailing security situation with relevant stakeholders before issuing a polling schedule.

The first letter, penned by KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and dated Jan. 31, refers to an earlier letter by the ECP in which it had sought a date between April 15-17 for elections in the province. “[Governor Haji Ghulam Ali] dissolved the provincial assembly of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in terms of Article 112 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan upon the advice of the chief minister. Clause (3) of Article 105 provides that governor of the province shall appoint a date for general elections. The general elections are to take place as per Article 224, read with Clause 3 of Article 218 of the Constitution,” it acknowledged.

However, instead of providing a date for polls, the governor has urged the ECP to take notice of the “alarming” law and order situation and consult with law enforcement agencies before fixing a date. “However, in view of the alarming law and order situation in the province and series of terrorist attacks during the past days, it would be advisable that before fixing a date for the general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan should consult and take into confidence the relevant institutions/law-enforcement agencies as well as political parties, to ensure that conduct of general elections in a fair, free and peaceful manner in the province as possible,” it added.

Similarly, in a letter dated Feb. 1, the principal secretary to the Punjab governor has refused to issue a date for the polls, noting that Governor Balighur Rehman did not issue the order for the dissolution of the provincial assembly. “Therefore, Clause (3) of Article 105 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan does not apply in this situation. Instead, the election process is to now take place in accordance with Article 224, read with Clause (3) of Article 218 [of the Constitution] and the applicable provisions of the Elections Act, 2017,” it states.

Additionally, the letter suggests that given the prevailing security and economic situation, the ECP “may like to consult with all relevant stakeholders as the date for general elections to the provincial assembly of Punjab is fixed, so as to ensure that conditions for holding the elections in a transparent and fair manner are duly met,” it adds.

While representatives of the ruling coalition maintain that they do not wish to delay elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been voicing the alarm for several days, with party chief Imran Khan claiming Article 6 (treason) proceedings would apply if polls were not held in Punjab and KP within 90 days of their assemblies’ dissolution.