Punjab Reduces School Timings amidst Ongoing Heatwave

The Punjab government on Friday announced it is reducing the operational hours of public and private schools amidst an ongoing heatwave.

Earlier this week, the Met Department warned of an intense heatwave from next week, advising citizens to adopt precautionary measures. It said severe heatwave conditions were expected to continue from May 23-27, adding day temperatures would likely remain 6-8°C above normal in Punjab. Independent experts had also cautioned the risk posed to children.

In a notification referring to the concerns, the Punjab Education Department notified the new timings for schools, saying both public and private institutions would operate from 7 a.m. till 11:30 a.m. from Monday to Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to the notification, the heads of schools should ensure all fans are operational, water coolers are available, and students are discouraged from sitting outside classrooms during the day. Additionally, the government announced that annual summer vacations would commence from June 1 and would conclude on Aug. 14.

However, the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association rejected the decision, maintaining they should be allowed to keep their schools open until June 15.