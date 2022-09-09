Home Culture Queen Elizabeth II in Pakistan

Britain’s longest-serving monarch visited Pakistan as part of tours of Commonwealth nations in 1961 and 1997

by Staff Report
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the U.K., was also officially the Queen of Pakistan from its independence in 1947 till 1956, when Islamabad adopted a republican Constitution. Despite the country disassociating from the monarchy, the Queen undertook two royal visits–in 1961 and 1997—to the country, touring its northern areas and major cities, as well as addressing Parliament and attending cricket matches.

The Queen’s visits to Pakistan, in pictures:

Courtesy of the British Film Institute National Archive, Queen Elizabeth II’s 1961 visit to Pakistan:

