Rana Sanaullah Rejects Rumors of ‘Technocratic’ Government

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday rejected rumors of the imposition of an “extended” interim government, led by technocrats, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is spreading this narrative in a bid for political instability and uncertainty.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had claimed during a press conference that rumors were spreading of “senior authorities” considering a years-long technocratic setup to replace the incumbent government. This, he alleged, was aimed at preventing party chief Imran Khan from coming back to power and vowed that the PTI would resist any attempt to impose any system in violation of the Constitution. The same rumors were also voiced by Khan during an interaction with journalists at his home in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Speaking with Geo News journalist Shahzeb Khanzada, Sanaullah claimed Fawad’s remarks were based on falsehoods, as the military establishment had not approached anyone with plans to impose a technocratic government. “Imran Khan concocts fresh stories every other day,” he claimed, reiterating that there had been no discussion about a technocratic setup.

Maintaining that the military had already pledged “to the entire nation” that it would remain apolitical, he said the ruling coalition would not tolerate any steps contrary to the Constitution.

To a question, he said the PMLN-led government was working to revive the national economy. He also reiterated that the only solution to the prevailing crises facing Pakistan was not early elections, but rather a Charter of Economy between all political forces.