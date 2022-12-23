Reham Khan Announces Marriage to Mirza Bilal

Reham Khan, a British-Pakistani journalist who was previously married to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, on Friday announced she has re-married—to former actor and model Mirza Bilal.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Reham said the two had tied the knot in a “simple Nikkah ceremony in Seattle” where her new husband is based. “My husband [Mirza Bilal] refuses to wear gold as per Muslim tradition,” she captioned a photo showing the two clasping each other’s hands.

In subsequent posts, she said she had found her “soulmate,” and requested prayers from her well-wishers for the couple’s new life together. In a separate posting on Twitter, she said the couple had the blessings of Bilal’s parents, adding that her son had served as her witness. “Life is about love and understanding, and after a very long lonely struggle I finally met a man who impressed me with his intelligence and won me with his honesty and his composure,” she wrote. “Although Mirza is a good 13 years younger to me, he is the sage in my life. A man I can trust. A man who will be around me in my darkest hour. A man who I feel safe with,” she added.

This is Reham’s third marriage. In 1993, she got married to Ijaz Rehman, a psychiatrist based in the U.K. The two divorced in 2005 and share three children, who are all based in the United Kingdom. Her second marriage, to Imran Khan, lasted roughly 10 months—from late 2014 to late 2015. Following their divorce, Khan married Bushra Bibi, his third wife.

Bilal is a self-described actor, model and satirist. This is reportedly also his third marriage and he has one child. Mostly retired from his acting and modeling career, he is currently a U.S.-based corporate professional. He often shares short vlogs on his social media platforms satirizing current affairs and politics in Pakistan. Many of his vlogs focus on Imran Khan and his disdain for the brand of politics peddled by the PTI leader.

In the recent past, he has performed in The 4 Men Show; Dil Pey Mut Ley Yaarl and National Alien Broadcast, as well as in the drama serial Meray Dost Meray Yaar.

The news has triggered congratulations for the couple, with Pakistanis praying for Allah to bless their coupling.